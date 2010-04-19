Rosenberg: Don't Underestimate The Huge Political Ramifications Of The Goldman Charges

And now David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff chimes in on the Goldman Sachs news, and what it means for the sector:



The fact that the GS revelation came at a time when bank earnings are being

reported and showing that these guys are now making money hand-over-fist

(mostly via trading and recoveries) thanks to Uncle Sam’s help, on top of the fact

that financial reforms in Congress are front and centre right now, is potentially

huge from a political standpoint.

Sorry, but Obama is not the poster boy for Wall Street. And as for Congress, look

now for the GoP to jump on the pre-election bandwagon of getting tough with the

banks – they will no longer be seen as the party of “no”. This is a huge

opportunity for the Republicans, especially with so many Dems wanting to water

down the Volcker recommendations.

This may indeed be a small part of GS biz but that misses the overriding point. In

the aftermath of every bubble, the rot still surfaces after the worst part of the

crisis – as we saw with the Enron and Worldcom shenanigans following the tech

wreck 8 years ago. I would not underestimate what the political implications will

be – and this is not happening a year ago when the politicians were worried

about bank insolvencies and a depression.

My take on the situation is this: a more aggressive push towards financial sector

regulation is going to follow this news (and after the latest on LEH’s bad

behaviour), just as we saw with the Sarbanes-Oxley accounting rule changes in

2002. I wouldn’t be expecting any political pushback on the SEC at all from this

– it will add fodder for those who want to make sure that full disclosure and

transparency return to Wall Street. behaviour is revealed and we see who is standing naked on the shore as the tide rolls in. We may be able to debate the veracity of current banking sector

profitability, but this diatribe is more aimed at thinking what the re-rating

possibilities are for the sector given how this plays out in the legislative arena.

