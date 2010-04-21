Rosenberg: Don't Buy The Leading Indicators, The Economy Is Rolling Over

In his latest note, Gluskin-Sheff’s David Rosenberg throws cold water (surprise) on yesterday’s strong leading indicators number:



U.S. leading indicators jumped 1.4% mum in March, tied for the second

strongest in the past year. Consensus was looking for +1.1%. Seven of the 10

sub-indices were up –so the breadth was good. The yield curve continues to be

the primary force – adding 0.38% to the headline.

As Dennis Gartman likes to point out, the coincident-to-lagging index, which is

sort of like a book-to-bill ratio for the economy, hit a green-shoot peak of 92.9 in

January and has stayed at that level ever since. When it was sputtering back in

the opening months of 2002, as the equity market was bouncing sharply higher

on post-recession/stimulus V-shaped recovery hopes at the time, this index gave

a great heads-up on the growth relapse we saw in the second half of that

year. The LEI, however, actually never saw the 2002 growth relapse happening

– it’s almost hard to believe it printed +0.9% in May just as the renewed

slowdown in final demand was taking hold.

The weekly ECRI leading economic indicator (see second chart below) has also

receded discernibly from the recent peak and the smoothed index is down to its

lowest level since last July. While seemingly at odds with the Conference Board

measure, it tends to be more timely around inflection points – for example, it

gave a heads-up on the recession a good month before the Conference Board’s

LEI did and did the same on the recovery (about three months earlier).

