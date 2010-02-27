Rosenberg: Don't Believe The Fishy Case-Shiller Numbers, Home Prices Are STILL Falling

Vince Veneziani
Rosenberg Homes Feb26

Think the government will start divesting illiquid mortgages?

It seems unlikely with home prices still falling.

Breakfast With Dave: We had mentioned yesterday that there was something fishy about the seasonal adjustment in that Case-Shiller home price index for January — especially since LoanPerformance flagged a price decline. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) index just came out and showed a whopper of a slide, falling 1.6% — steepest decline since November 2008 — and the data is seasonally adjusted.

