Rosenberg: Don't Believe The Fishy Case-Shiller Numbers, Home Prices Are STILL Falling

Think the government will start divesting illiquid mortgages?



It seems unlikely with home prices still falling.

Breakfast With Dave: We had mentioned yesterday that there was something fishy about the seasonal adjustment in that Case-Shiller home price index for January — especially since LoanPerformance flagged a price decline. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) index just came out and showed a whopper of a slide, falling 1.6% — steepest decline since November 2008 — and the data is seasonally adjusted.

