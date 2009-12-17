Rosenberg: Deflation Is Reality, The Consensus View Is Garbage

David Rosenberg has put out a somewhat humble special report about the difficulty of forecasting, and what he sees everyone else forecasting for the coming year. It’s titled, provocatively, “Year Ahead, Can You Handle The Truth?”



Here’s a chunk of it:

Perhaps inflation is a consensus forecast but deflation is the present day reality

and often lingers for years following a busted asset and credit bubble of the

magnitude we have endured over the past two years. The fact that China’s

voracious appetite for basic materials will continue to exert upward pressure on

commodity prices does not detract from this view, especially given the

widespread excess capacity in the manufacturing sector and the new frugality

that has gripped, and in many cases, been embraced by the retail sector. Higher

raw material prices, owing to developments in Asia as opposed to demand

pressures here at home, will prove to be a sustained source of profit margin

compression for many sectors and companies linked to finished consumer

goods and sevices.

So, much of what I have read in various Year-Ahead Reports predict corporate

earnings, GDP growth here and abroad, interest rates and relative values of

currencies. As I mentioned earlier, the error term is bound to be very wide in this

new paradigm (since WWII) of a secular credit collapse. GDP growth in 1934

was 10%, but the Depression wasn’t over until 1940.

Since 1989, the Japanese stock market has had no fewer than four 50%-plus

rallies and there still has been no period of growth that can be called a

sustained expansion. Today, we have our own special set of conditions and it is

bound to be tricky as is typical during a post-bubble credit collapse, no matter

how intense the government reaction. Prematurely committing to the ‘risk’ trade

is probably going to be the most lamentable action over the next few years.

Suffice it to say, we believe that the dominant focus will be on capital

preservation and income orientation, whether that be in bonds, hybrids, hedge

fund strategies, and a consistent focus on reliable dividend growth and dividend

yield would seem to be in order. To reiterate, I see the range of outcomes in the

financial markets and the economy to be extremely wide at the current time.

But one conclusion I think we can agree on is the need to maintain defensive

strategies and minimize volatility and downside risks as well as to focus on

where the secular fundamentals are positive such, as in fixed-income and in

equity sectors that lever off the commodity sector.

This, in turn, underscores my primary focus of favouring Canadian dollar

based investments over the U.S. because at no time in my professional life

have the downside risks — economic, fiscal, financial and political — been so

low on a relative basis and the upside potential so high as is the case today.

The near-2,000 basis point gap this year between the TSX and the S&P 500 —

the former leading — should be taken in the context of being just past the

halfway point of a secular (ie, 16-18 year) period of outperformance. Northern

exposure never felt this hot.

