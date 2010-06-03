Rosenberg: Deadbeat Homeowners Are Just The Tip Of The "Pay Me Later" Economy

From Gluskin-Sheff’s David Rosenberg comes an interesting anecdote that combines some of the hot stories of the day: Deadbeat homeowners and cash-strapped states.



The great thing about writing a daily is the insightful responses it elicits. Yes,

yes, it seems that everyone has the cash to spend on an iPad — the latest must- have consumer gadget. All you need to do is stop paying your mortgage, as the NYT wrote about yesterday. But if you are waiting for State governments to pay you for services rendered, wait in line. Dave from New York sent the following:

“Hi Dave

At a Memorial Day event in upstate NY today I spoke with a friend who

works in a medium sized construction company, about 45 people total.

His firm does a lot of work for New York State, as do most of the

construction companies.

New York stopped paying all of them. They have been asked by the

State to keep working on their ongoing projects and the state will pay

them at some point in the future, they don’t know when.

Many of these firms have walked out of the projects, they just can’t

afford to keep working without being paid. One firm is owed over $8

million on one job alone and has been told that if they quit, the State

will sue them for breach of contract, even though the State will not pay

them in the near future.

It appears that the State wants all of the construction companies to

carry the State through these tough times.

New York State probably won’t pass a budget this year at all. The

politicians are afraid that the cuts will be so severe that the

government workers’ unions will make sure they are all defeated in the

elections in November.

So now we have a State government that is acting exactly like the

ostrich, sticking their heads in the sands when danger is at hand.

Who’s covering the rear?”

