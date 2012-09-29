ROSENBERG: A Crucial Economic Indicator Just Sank To A Level That Coincides With Recession 100% Of The Time

Photo: BloombergTVBest via YouTube

Economists often note that durable goods orders is one of the more volatile economic indicators that we get every month.However, there wasn’t much sugar-coating anyone could do to the Thursday’s report that showed durable goods orders plunged 13 per cent in August. Economists were looking for a 5.0 per cent decline.



In his latest Breakfast with Dave note, David Rosenberg points to one sub-component of the durable goods report that sent a particularly scary signal.

The three-month moving average of core capex orders (i.e. nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft) was -4.1 per cent in August.

“History shows when the trend weakened to the level we see today, the economy was in recession 100% of the time,” wrote Rosenberg. “So stick that in you pipe and smoke it!”

This is also bad news for jobs. According to Rosenberg’s data, this measure has an 83 per cent correlation with private employment.

Rosenberg also notes that durable goods orders has an 86% correlation to the stock market.

Photo: Gluskin Sheff

ALSO:

DAVID ROSENBERG: The Housing Recovery Is Doubtful, And Even If It Is Real It Won’t Help The Economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.