Rosenberg: Class Warfare Coming Your Way

CLASS WARFARE COMING YOUR WAY

We have to admit that we cannot recall a time when the potential returns in

Canada looked so attractive compared to the U.S. while the risks are so much

lower — fiscal, economic, financial and political.

Now we see that Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is planning a slate of tax rate

hikes on the upper class (defined to mean anyone making over $250k) — like a

medical payroll tax on high-income earners (a $50 billion drag on purchasing

power for this group) not to mention the $460 billion confiscation being planned

as part of a new 5.4 percentage point surtax (high-income earners in Ontario will

recall those from the early 1990s). No wonder immigration into Canada is running

at a 4% annual rate and foreign applications at Canadian universities surging at a

7% annual rate at this time — the reverse brain-drain is in.

The state governments are already moving in to tap the “rich” as a source of

revenue mimicking the 10.55% surtax that California levels on anyone making

over a million bucks. Hawaii has enacted an 11% top rate on those earning over

$250,000. New Jersey has brought in a 10.75% rate on those making over $1

million too. As state after state follows suit, we’ve got news for you — Canada is

looking more and more attractive each passing day. See States Grab ‘Millionaire’s

Tax’ on page B2 of the weekend WSJ.

Also have a look at today’s USA Today at the growing trend of Americans seeking

their fortunes elsewhere — this is new! 50-four per cent of executives said they

would be likely, or highly likely, to accept a foreign post, according to a survey of

114 executives by talent management company Korn/Ferry. Just 37% of those

surveyed in 2005 said they’d go abroad. At MIT’s Sloan School of Management,

24% of 2009 graduates got jobs overseas, up from 19% last year.

