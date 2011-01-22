David Rosenberg Lists The Only 10 Things That Would Make Him Bullish On America

Gregory White
David Rosenberg

President Obama seems to be building a team for the next two year to reshape U.S. policy around being more competitive internationally, but all he may need to do is take a peak at Gluskin Sheff’s David Rosenberg’s strategy.

It outlines 10 things the U.S. could do for Rosenberg to become more bullish on its economy.

The list includes some oft-mentioned ideas, like tort reform and cuts to entitlement programs, but is still a solid how to on remaking the U.S. economy.

#10 Energy policy shift away from foreign oil

Details: A new emphasis on domestically produces energy sources like shale, coal, and nuclear.

#9 A complete tax code re-write

Details: Beyond just a direct cut to taxes, the revamp includes the elimination of loopholes. The focus is on promoting savings and investment, not consumption.

Details: Cutting and redefining entitlement programs, coming clean over the future of GSEs, and inspiring the public through government prudence (an end to foolish tax policy like the Bush tax cut extension and taking money from Social Security to pay for other things).

#7 The banks conduct a massive mortgage write down

Details: Banks write down mortgages, individual homeowners see a huge boost to equity.

#6 Fix the unemployment problem

Details: Don't pay people to do nothing, find a way to get the 25% youth jobless rate down.

#5 Fix our legal system to reduce health care costs

Details: Government needs to go through with tort reform in order to sincerely bring down health care costs.

#4 With all that health care savings, spend more or education

Details: utilise the money saved from tort reform to spend more on education in the U.S., particularly in maths and science.

#3 Serious financial reform

Details: Reforms of the U.S. financial sector that 'have some teeth.'

#2 Bring back all that money in foreign accounts

Details: Alter U.S. tax policy so that billions of dollars in corporate and personal cash does not remain abroad.

#1 Shift In U.S. immigration policy to fight demographic changes

Details: U.S. immigration policy needs to become more open, allowing those individuals that could contribute to growth.

