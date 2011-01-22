David Rosenberg Lists The Only 10 Things That Would Make Him Bullish On America

President Obama seems to be building a team for the next two year to reshape U.S. policy around being more competitive internationally, but all he may need to do is take a peak at Gluskin Sheff’s David Rosenberg’s strategy.
It outlines 10 things the U.S. could do for Rosenberg to become more bullish on its economy.
The list includes some oft-mentioned ideas, like tort reform and cuts to entitlement programs, but is still a solid how to on remaking the U.S. economy.
Details: A new emphasis on domestically produces energy sources like shale, coal, and nuclear.
Source: Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg
Details: Beyond just a direct cut to taxes, the revamp includes the elimination of loopholes. The focus is on promoting savings and investment, not consumption.
Source: Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg
Details: Cutting and redefining entitlement programs, coming clean over the future of GSEs, and inspiring the public through government prudence (an end to foolish tax policy like the Bush tax cut extension and taking money from Social Security to pay for other things).
Source: Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg
Details: Banks write down mortgages, individual homeowners see a huge boost to equity.
Source: Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg
Details: Don't pay people to do nothing, find a way to get the 25% youth jobless rate down.
Source: Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg
Details: Government needs to go through with tort reform in order to sincerely bring down health care costs.
Source: Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg
Details: utilise the money saved from tort reform to spend more on education in the U.S., particularly in maths and science.
Source: Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg
Details: Reforms of the U.S. financial sector that 'have some teeth.'
Source: Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg
Details: Alter U.S. tax policy so that billions of dollars in corporate and personal cash does not remain abroad.
Source: Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg
Details: U.S. immigration policy needs to become more open, allowing those individuals that could contribute to growth.
Source: Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.