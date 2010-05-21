Rosenberg: Big Red Flags Popping Up All Over The Place Now

Fitting for today, here’s par of David Rosenberg’s Breakfast With Dave note:



WHAT ME WORRY?

The fact that Harry Reid could not come close to moving the sweeping financial

bill through the Senate (57-42 roll call was short of the 60 needed to close off

the debate) is a shot across the bow for the financials, especially since many

Democrats want more regulation in the banking sector (and a more afoot to

reinstate Glass Steagall). Sanctions against Iran are now gaining momentum.

The situation in Bangkok is going from bad to worse. There is growing

realisation that the IMF-EU package will not be sufficient – folks, half the time

when the IMF is involved, default ensues in any event. (And when EU countries

that will also need a bailout at some point are bailing out countries that need a

bailout now … well, enough said.) Of course, we still have Dubai World

(remember that one?) still working out its $23.5 billion restructuring program

and the Chinese stock market is behaving as though a visible transition is about

to take place from white-hot economic towards something noticeably cooler.

Moreover, the fact that the transports have corrected nearly 10% even with oil

prices breaking down is a signpost of what is going to happen to the U.S. economy

in coming quarters and few investors are braced for an abrupt slowdown (not least

of which the folks at the Wall Street Journal – see Slow and Steady Wins the

Economic Race on page C1 of the WSJ). It may be worth noting that Dow

Transports are down 9% from the highs while industrials are off 7% – with oil

prices sliding nearly 20%. There is valuable information here, my friends.

And, if you want to see how the big “hedgies” are convinced we are in the throes

of an “upward side of a V-shaped recovery”, go straight to Is the Fed Missing

Early Signs of Recovery? (page C1 of the WSJ). What a joke. Jobless claims are

back north of 470k, which is consistent with job declines (though one must

respect the assumptions the BLS uses to show a 290k gain as it managed to do

in April) and we are heading on the right-hand side of the “V”. Sure thing.



