Rosenberg: An Economic Recovery Is No Protection Against A Market Crash

This morning’s ISM provided some much-needed evidence that the US recovery isn’t yet off track, and with any luck this week’s job report will help too.



But don’t get too excited.

As Gluskin-Sheff’s David Rosenberg notes in today’s note, markets tank even when the economy is doing fine:

But let’s be optimistic — let’s assume that growth remains intact. That is still no

‘get-out-of-jail-free’ card when it comes to where market prices can get to during

this period of pullback in investor risk appetite. It may be useful, even if you are

an economic bull, to go back to that spasm in the summer of 1998 when the

Asian crisis came back to bite risk assets in the derriere (taking LTCM along for

the ride). The S&P 500 was down 20% back then, not 11% as has been the

carnage to date this time around. Credit (Baa) spreads widened 120bps, double

the 60bp move-out thus far. Oil prices slid 30% back then; putting the recent

20% dive into some perspective.

The big difference is that back in 1998, the unemployment rate was 4%, not

10%, and jobless claims were 300k, not 460k. Moreover, the median age of the

boomer was 42, not 55, and wasn’t in the hole on his/her net worth by an

average of $100,000 from two years earlier and sitting on real estate values

that had deflated 30% from the peak. But the financial landscape looks equally

worrisome — since mid-April, 19 companies have pulled or postponed debt

offerings and the ones that did come to market raised just $53 billion in May

(from $183 billion in April) — the most tepid activity since December 1999 when

Ed Yardeni had everyone convinced that the lights were going to go out

everywhere across the planet the very next month (Y2K scare).

As we said, usually the appetite for risk comes back because the Fed cuts rates.

This time around, we may have to see more balance sheet expansion and more

money printed. We still love the bond market but gold is a very good hedge here

just in case we are wrong on the inflation call or if the markets begin to

anticipate the massive reflation efforts that are still to come. Remember this

passage from the Bernanke speech back in late 2002:



“Like gold, U.S. dollars have value only to the extent that they are

strictly limited in supply. But the U.S. government has a technology,

called a printing press (or, today, its electronic equivalent), that allows

it to produce as many U.S. dollars as it wishes at essentially no cost.

By increasing the number of U.S. dollars in circulation, or even by

credibly threatening to do so, the U.S. government can also reduce the

value of a dollar in terms of goods and services, which is equivalent to

raising the prices in dollars of those goods and services. We conclude

that, under a paper-money system, a determined government can

always generate higher spending and hence positive inflation.”

