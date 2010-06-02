Rosenberg: An Economic Recovery Is No Protection Against A Market Crash

This morning’s ISM provided some much-needed evidence that the US recovery isn’t yet off track, and with any luck this week’s job report will help too.
But don’t get too excited.
As Gluskin-Sheff’s David Rosenberg notes in today’s note, markets tank even when the economy is doing fine:
But let’s be optimistic — let’s assume that growth remains intact. That is still no
‘get-out-of-jail-free’ card when it comes to where market prices can get to during
this period of pullback in investor risk appetite. It may be useful, even if you are
an economic bull, to go back to that spasm in the summer of 1998 when the
Asian crisis came back to bite risk assets in the derriere (taking LTCM along for
the ride). The S&P 500 was down 20% back then, not 11% as has been the
carnage to date this time around. Credit (Baa) spreads widened 120bps, double
the 60bp move-out thus far. Oil prices slid 30% back then; putting the recent
20% dive into some perspective.
The big difference is that back in 1998, the unemployment rate was 4%, not
10%, and jobless claims were 300k, not 460k. Moreover, the median age of the
boomer was 42, not 55, and wasn’t in the hole on his/her net worth by an
average of $100,000 from two years earlier and sitting on real estate values
that had deflated 30% from the peak. But the financial landscape looks equally
worrisome — since mid-April, 19 companies have pulled or postponed debt
offerings and the ones that did come to market raised just $53 billion in May
(from $183 billion in April) — the most tepid activity since December 1999 when
Ed Yardeni had everyone convinced that the lights were going to go out
everywhere across the planet the very next month (Y2K scare).
As we said, usually the appetite for risk comes back because the Fed cuts rates.
This time around, we may have to see more balance sheet expansion and more
money printed. We still love the bond market but gold is a very good hedge here
just in case we are wrong on the inflation call or if the markets begin to
anticipate the massive reflation efforts that are still to come. Remember this
passage from the Bernanke speech back in late 2002:
“Like gold, U.S. dollars have value only to the extent that they are
strictly limited in supply. But the U.S. government has a technology,
called a printing press (or, today, its electronic equivalent), that allows
it to produce as many U.S. dollars as it wishes at essentially no cost.
By increasing the number of U.S. dollars in circulation, or even by
credibly threatening to do so, the U.S. government can also reduce the
value of a dollar in terms of goods and services, which is equivalent to
raising the prices in dollars of those goods and services. We conclude
that, under a paper-money system, a determined government can
always generate higher spending and hence positive inflation.”
