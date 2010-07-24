ALL THE BIG RISKS ARE GONE: HERE ARE 17 REASONS TO BE BULLISH

Gluskin Sheff economist Dave Rosenberg has been warning of a double-dip for months. Today his investment letter sheds a little light on what the bulls are thinking and why they’re gathering some momentum.And he picked a good day. With the Europe stress tests over, and the BP oil spill winding down, it seems the big scare stories are coming out of the market.



Of course he’s still bearish: “From our lens, this is still a meat-grinder of a market. The bulls have the upper hand, but only until the next shoe drops in this modern-day depression and post- bubble credit collapse. The S&P 500 is still down 2% for the year, the Dow by 1%, the FT-SE and Nikkei by 11%, the Hang Seng by 5% and China by over 20%.”

Congress is extending jobless benefits Polls are showing that the GoP can take the House and the Senate in November Some Democrats now want the tax hikes for 2011 to be delayed Cap and trade is dead Cameron's popularity in the U.K. is setting an example for others regarding budgetary reform China's curbs its property bubble without bursting it with success Growing confidence in the emerging markets, especially Asia and Latin America, will 'decouple' this time around. There is a renewed stability in the Eurozone debt and money markets - including successful bond auctions amongst the Club Med members. Clarity with respect to European bank vulnerability There are signs that consumer credit delinquency rates in the U.S. are rolling over. Mortgage delinquency are down five quarters in a row in California to a three-year low The BP oil spill is moving off the front pages The financial regulation bill is behind us and Goldman decided to settle - more uncertainty out of the way There is a widespread refutation of the ECRI as a leading indicator and a conviction now that a double-dip will be averted, even though 85% of the date releases in the past month have been below expectations. The earnings season is living up to expectations, especially among key large-caps in the tech/industrial space. Bernanke is indicating that he can and will become more aggressive at stimulating monetary policy if he feels the need.

