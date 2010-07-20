Rosenberg: Still Not Convinced? Here's 13 MORE Signs The Recovery Has Hit The Skids

Gluskin Sheff economist Dave Rosenberg keeps finding more evidence for a double dip. July economic data has been soft — and “this all follows a very bad May and June… so what we have is a downtrend in the making, not a blip.”



A double dip? Odds are “clearly not zero.” That’s quite an understatment.

