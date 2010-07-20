Rosenberg: Still Not Convinced? Here's 13 MORE Signs The Recovery Has Hit The Skids

Gluskin Sheff economist Dave Rosenberg keeps finding more evidence for a double dip. July economic data has been soft — and “this all follows a very bad May and June… so what we have is a downtrend in the making, not a blip.”
A double dip? Odds are “clearly not zero.” That’s quite an understatment.
Mortgage applications for new home purchase fell 3.1%, the fourth straight decline, to a new 14-year low
Railway carloadings in the U.S. (including intermodal) collapsed 13.9% to their lowest level since January 9th
Coal production fell 4.8% and is down to for three of the past four weeks – lowest level since January 9, 2009
