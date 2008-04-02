Second Life CEO Assures Congress: Nothing Bad Happening In Cyberspace

A year ago Second Life was the next big thing; by last summer even clueless marketers were shying away. Now Congress is eager to learn about this whole “virtual worlds” phenomenom, and Second Life creator Philip Rosedale was happy to oblige.



Phil, who will have more time for this sort of thing once he steps down as CEO of Second Life parent company Linden Lab, walked the House Subcommittee on Telecommunications through the basics. Does Second Life encourage or permit money laundering, terrorism or child predators? No, no and no.

Good to know. So what is going on at Second Life, or any of the other virtual worlds that have sprung up in the past two years? We don’t know, because we have jobs. But we’re glad to see that Reuters is still paying a real live human being to report exclusively on what’s actually happening in Second Life: His reports can be found here.

See Also: Thinking Of Advertising In Second Life? Don’t Bother

