Roseanne Barr Tweets George Zimmerman's Parents' Address, Then criticises Everyone For criticising Her

Another celebrity has tweeted out an address of someone related to George Zimmerman.

Photo: Twitter/Screenshot

When one celebrity offers an apology for promoting vigilantism, another offers another address for someone related to George Zimmerman. Everything was going just fine with Spike Lee. He apologized on Twitter to the sweet, elderly Florida couple he disturbed when he retweeted the wrong address of George Zimmerman and sent the mobs instead to the Florida couple’s home. Then, realising that probably no one in their 70s actually uses Twitter, he called them and apologized. And he’s also paying some kind of settlement.



Oh, but here’s Roseanne Barr to ruin all the goodwill. She retweeted the correct address of Zimmerman’s parents, The Smoking Gun reported. Then she deleted it after hearing from her Twitter followers, saying that “But vigilante-ism is what killed Trayvon. I don’t support that.” Originally, she said, she thought it “was good to let ppl know that no one can hide anymore.”

Back in July 2011, Barr appeared on “Chelsea Lately,” where she told host Chelsea Handler that her phones had been tapped by Rupert Murdoch and News Corp.

“I’m so happy to see Rupert Murdoch’s stuff crumbling, because when he came to our country, I was one of his first targets,” Barr said, according to Raw Story. “He tapped my phones and people went through my garbage, and all that kind of stuff does kind of drive you crazy.”

“And now, here I am sitting here and that guy’s going down!” she exclaimed.

So, that’s good.

What’s more: Now Barr is in the midst of going off on everyone criticising her.

Her response to one tweeter: “hey unforgiving christian-I apologized and deleted it imediately as I made a mistake-meant to hit reply-ur hate is showing.”

And another: “i tweeted for justice, and for non violence-its not my fault that fake christians are lying about what I said.”

Barr has almost 112,000 followers. Spike Lee has almost 260,000 followers. We’re improving, guys!

@GnaMama i admitted I was wrong and God has forgiven me. BYE! — Roseanne Barr (@TheRealRoseanne) March 30, 2012

@carolflowery i’m drawing attention to the murder of a child-get it now? — Roseanne Barr (@TheRealRoseanne) March 30, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.