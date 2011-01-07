Roseanne Barr Says Sarah Palin Is Stealing Her Act

You know, she sort of has a point.



Of course, she’s also promoting a new book and nothing ‘promotes’ these days quite like dropping a Sarah Palin reference here and there.

Roseanne Barr has been making the rounds this week to promote her new book “Roseannarchy: Dispatches From the Nut Farm” and told USA Today that she thinks Palin is “our geopolitically challenged national pompom girl” and that she’s “stealing my act.”

“She’s a beauty queen, so right away I hate her. I think she’s stealing my act, so that pisses me off. And she’s not even doing it right. Be for the working people, not against them.”

You probably recall Roseanne had a hit back in the early 90’s that gave a fairly unvarnished view of the lives of working class Americans. What you may not recall is how revolutionary it was at the time to see the trials of average, working class Americans depicted on TV.

Before you conclude that Barr’s views are partisan you should know there is no love lost for Obama either: “I did not want Obama to be president of the United States.”

Full USA Today interview here >

