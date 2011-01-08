Roseanne Charms O'Reilly: Sarah Palin Is For Rich People, Ronald Reagan Ruined America

Roseanne Barr is a one-woman blogosphere.

In an interview that could only be described as bizarre, Roseanne Barr did a rather friendly segment on The O’Reilly Factor last night, attacking liberals, Sarah Palin and Ronald Reagan.

Of Sarah Palin, Barr once again accused her of “stealing my act” and also said that Palin “is for all the rich people and not for anything like the working people” though she did concede that “I think we have common ground…I think all American’s have common ground.”

She was less forgiving of Reagan, who she railed against because “he sold the country out, piece by piece, to the Chinese.”

“We had a nice country where everything was working just fine until that guy got in there and started selling everything out from under us.”

As you might imagine, this caused some fireworks between them but in the end, when Roseanne brought out her idea for a charity farm where she would give food to poor people, O’Reilly shocked her by offering up his services to help.

Our hyperpartisan elected officials were just put to shame.

Video below



