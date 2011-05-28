Which Former Sitcom Star Won The Internet In May?

Roseanne Barr ripped the television industry.



New York Magazine reaped the rewards.

In her brilliant first-person essay, the former sitcom star railed on sexism in the workplace, the lack of progress in the industry, and a number of other highly controversial subjects.

The internet responded, and the story went wide.

According to NYMag.com’s PR team, the article had almost 800,000 page views and nearly 300,000 unique visitors in its first week online (May 15-21).

By comparison, the next closest story in the television issue was the article about Louis C.K. with 81.230 page views, while the cover story of Amy Poehler had 45,790.

Overall, the TV issue posted a 25% increase in unique visitors from the previous year and a 33% jump in page views.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.