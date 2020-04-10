An American athlete scheduled to compete at UFC 249 has withdrawn because of 2 coronavirus-related deaths in her family

Rose Namajunas has withdrawn from the controversial UFC 249 event on April 18.

UFC 249 has faced wild backlash for going ahead despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the United States.

Namajunas was scheduled to contest a women’s strawweight world championship rematch against Jessica Andrade.

But Namajunas won’t be competing because there have been two coronavirus-related deaths in her family.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An American athlete scheduled to compete at UFC 249 is withdrawing because of two coronavirus-related deaths in her family.

The 27-year-old mixed martial artist Rose Namajunas, nicknamed “Thug Rose,” was supposed to fight Jessica Andrade in the penultimate bout of a mystery event taking place on the West Coast on Saturday, April 18.

The Namajunas and Andrade fight would have been a rematch of a “Fight of the Night” scrap last year in which the former lost her UFC strawweight championship.

But the rematch is nixed for now as Namajunas has pulled out of next weekend’s show.

Said her manager Brian Butler-Au to the ESPN MMA reporter Ariel Helwani: “Rose withdrew from UFC 249 due to two deaths in the family related to the coronavirus.

“Her hopes are to return to the Octagon as soon as possible but for now we ask for people to respect their privacy during this time.”

Why did Rose Namajunas withdraw form UFC 249? Two of her family members have died due to Coronavirus. Statement from her manager @BrianButler_Au: pic.twitter.com/Uv3jKW1ItR — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 9, 2020

Namajunas is a black belt in taekwondo, karate, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She has an MMA record of eight wins (one knockout, five submissions, and two decisions) against four losses.

Dana White has faced wild backlash for trying to restart his sport

UFC 249 is mired in controversy as the company president Dana White looks to restart the firm after the spread of COVID-19 forced the postponements of three of his events.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that UFC 249 will take place on tribal land at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Fresno, California as a way of circumventing governmental restrictions on distancing and lockdowns.

While the UFC is yet to confirm, The Association of Ringside Physicians has advised “the indefinite suspension of all combat sports events,” the veteran boxing promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank said White should be “ashamed” of himself, and MMA media called White “the poster boy for corporate greed,” which he denies.

Even local media in Fresno ran an opinion piece attacking the event, calling it “a shameful money grab.”

Though Namajunas’ withdrawal jeopardizes the penultimate fight at UFC 249, there are still 11 other fights on the card including the anticipated interim lightweight championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.