Rose McGowan calls out media for helping Donald Trump: 'You are POISONING us'

AP, Getty Images Rose McGowan with Donald Trump (inset).

Rose McGowan issued an open letter to the media Wednesday urging journalists to stop covering Donald Trump.

The outspoken actress and director starts out by saying she wrote a letter to a “rabid Trump supporter” after the Republican National Convention, but realised that she should really have written to the media, whom she refers to as “enablers” in spreading a “disease.”

“WE ARE BEING POISONED,” she wrote (emphasis hers). “We, the public, are being sickened by an ever expanding assault on our right to live a healthy and free life. Donald and you ratings-driven colluders, are holding us the public hostage and exposing us to disease. A massive DISease.”

McGowan goes on to implore media to take “ownership of this situation” and accept blame for “propagating this propaganda.”

“We, the public, need for you to look for your humanity,” she said. “We, the public, need you to think differently and to do better. Think different. Do better. It’s that easy to be a better person and to do the right thing no matter the cost. The time is now.”

McGowan is best known for the TV series “Charmed,” and for starring in several movies, including “Encino Man,” “Scream,” “Grindhouse,” and “Jawbreaker.” In 2014, she embarked on a directing career with her first short film, “Dawn.”

Read the full open letter from Rose McGowan below:

AN OPEN LETTER TO CNN FOX CBS ABC NBC VIACOM THE MURDOCHS AND DONALD J. TRUMP

RE: STATE OF EPIDEMIC/ZIKA2

Dear Enablers and Donald,

After the Republican National Convention I wrote an open letter to a rabid Trump supporter. I realise now the letter was for you, Donald and media men. It’s you I’ve been wanting to talk to. You who have been stressing me and most of the nation out to the point of a diagnosable sickness. WE ARE BEING POISONED. We, the public, are being sickened by an ever expanding assault on our right to live a healthy and free life. Donald & you ratings driven colluders, are holding us the public hostage and exposing us to disease. A massive DISease.

Our symptoms are knots in our shoulders, sick feelings in the pit of our vaginas, stomach tightness, shortness of breath, wildly elevated stress levels- we are now chronically experiencing a true mass illness.

Caused by you. You all had a hand in this. You must take ownership of this situation.

You are causing a worldwide sickness. You are POISONING us as sure as Flint is poisoning its citizens. You are poisoning your very own family and us, your brothers and sisters.

This is real. We are sick. Living with your daily reign of terror cancer, and it is terror cancer, is something we are unwilling to do for another minute. I do not want to live my life this way. I am a proud AMERICAN & GLOBAL CITIZEN who’s head is bowed to her knees in because she is sickened every day. Because of you. It is NOT most of America who should be ashamed, it is YOU for propagating this propaganda.

We, the public, need for you to look for your humanity. We, the public, need you to think differently and to do better. Think different. Do better. It’s that easy to be a better person and to do the right thing no matter the cost. The time is now.

Stop poisoning humanity. Go rogue, reverse course, be BRAVE. He is a murderer in the making. Do NOT AID AND ABET A CRIME.

UNPLUG THE MICROPHONES



STOP COVERING HIM



TURN THE LIGHTS OUT



STOP THE CANCER



It is time to RISE and say NO MORE

#ROSEARMY#ANARMYOFTHOUGHT

