Rose McGowan slams Oprah Winfrey for being ‘fake as they come’ – and fires back at fans who disagreed

Rose McGowan is not backing down from calling Oprah “fake as they come” on Twitter.

On Sunday, McGowan criticized Winfrey’s association with Harvey Weinstein and Russell Simmons.

Since then, she’s continued her criticism on Twitter when responding to an article from Breitbart News.

Earlier this week, the actress and #MeToo activist criticized Winfrey’s association with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, whom McGowan has accused of sexual misconduct in the past.

“I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah,” McGowan wrote about the TV magnate. “I wish she were real, but she isn’t.”

The “Charmed” actress also called out Winfrey for her association with hip hop mogul Russell Simmons, who’s been accused of sexual assault. Simmons has denied the accusations.

“From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s victims,” McGowan continued, “she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard.”

McGowan’s tweet was accompanied by a photo taken at the 2014 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards of Winfrey kissing Weinstein on the cheek.

According to The Independent, Winfrey had previously said that she did not know about Weinstein’s criminal conduct, but did know he was a “bully.”

Winfrey also stepped down from her executive producer role for a documentary that centered on sexual misconduct accusations against Simmons back in January. Still, the former talk show host made it clear in subsequent statements that her stepping down didn’t mean she was on Simmons’ side.

“First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement then. “Their stories deserve to be told and heard.”

“In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision,” Winfrey continued. “I will be working with Time’s Up to support the victims and those impacted by abuse and sexual harassment.”

But McGowan didn’t stop there. The actress continued with her criticism of Winfrey on Twitter Wednesday.

The 47-year-old actress tweeted that she has “a message to the evil creeps in all industries, all nations. We, the people, have a message for you.” McGowan then linked Lily Allen’s 2009 song “Fuck You.” “

Insider reached out to Oprah Winfrey for comment on McGowan’s statements, but didn’t immediately har back.