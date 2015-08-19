REPORT: Apple is planning to release a rose gold iPhone

daliulian.net Images of a rose gold iPhone have found their way onto Chinese social media.

9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman expects Apple to release a rose gold iPhone in the future.

“Based on claims from reliable analysts, and Apple’s history of expanding colours and features across its product portfolio, a rose gold or pink version of the iPhone 6S sounds highly likely,” Gurman writes.

But that doesn’t mean that images claiming to show a rose gold or pink iPhone 6S are real. A few Chinese websites, including 996.com and daliulian.net, have picked up images of a very pink-looking product that looks a lot like the iPhone 6. That could mean that the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, which are expected to launch around September 9.

Gurman seems to think that these images aren’t real, but the product itself is in the works. He believes that someone has taken the time to replicate iPhone packaging and pose next to a plastic bag in what looks like a store, before sending the images round to sites covering Apple news.

996.com If this image is fake, someone has taken the time to replicate Apple packaging.

These images originated in March, but have only recently started gaining traction online, Gurman writes. The colour is closer to the silver and gold options already available for the iPhone than the bright pink version of the iPhone 5C. Apple has already debuted a rose gold version of the Apple Watch, which could be matched by the next iPhone.

There’s no way to establish whether these images are real until we see which colours the next iteration of the iPhone comes in.

