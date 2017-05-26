People in the Hamptons are so obsessed with rosé, this winery created a 'rosé drive-thru'

Back in 2014, the people of the Hamptons went into collective panic as it was reported that some of the area’s hottest restaurants were running out of rosé before the summer season was over.

Three year later, it appears the Hamptons’ rosé obsession hasn’t slowed down a bit. To keep up with demand, Wölffer Estate Vineyard has introduced a new drive-thru service so that customers can stock up on rosé without even having to leave their cars.

Rosé bottles are available by the case only: $US195 for a case of the estate rosé and $US260 for a case of the “summer in a bottle” rosé, a more fruit-forward wine. The winery’s staff will even load the cases into the car for you.

“The rosé drive-thru had been a dream of mine for a while and we are so glad it’s come to fruition,” the winery’s co-owner, Joey Wölffer, said to Business Insider. “We are all about serving our community and this is just another example of that!”

Many have credited Wölffer Estate with making rosé popular in the US. It made its first batch — 82 cases — of the sparkling pink wine back in 1992. In 2016, according to Eater, it made 40,000 cases of rosé, up from 22,000 cases the year before.

The drive-thru cart will be open at the brand’s wine stand in Sagaponack on Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on holiday weekends. The wine stand also sells rosé by the glass and by the bottle if you want to stick around, but you have to buy it by the case if you want it to-go.

