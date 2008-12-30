Rose Bowl To Inject $58.6 Million Into Pasadena

We’d like our next stimulus package to come with a parade—oh, and a football game.



Pasadena Star-News: The Rose Bowl game will generate $58.6 million for the city’s economy this year, according to a study by the USC Marshall School of Business.

Of that, $5.6 million will go directly to the city in tax revenue, and $30.6 million will come from ticket revenue, direct spending by game attendees, corporate sponsors and other sources related directly to the game.

The study also estimates there will be $20 million in indirect revenues, such as sales tax, hotel taxes, and other taxation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.