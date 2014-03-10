Stage Collapses In The Middle Of High School Performance, Sending Students Plunging

What began as a joyful evening at the theatre ended in chaos as students singing and dancing on the Servite High School stage plunged through the floorboards when that stage collapsed mid-performance.

250 girls from all-girls Rosary High School were performing on the Servite stage Saturday night as part of its annual Red and Gold fundraiser, reports The New York Daily News.

Then the entire front end of the stage collapsed, sending some students some 10-15 feet down.

Here’s the entire video:

Authorities said 24 students were sent to the hospital with injuries.

This photo was uploaded to the Anaheim Police Department’s Facebook page last night, showing the stage after the auditorium had been evacuated:

Some Rosary High School students and alum have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and prayers:

While others have messages for the media as they make sense of what happened last night:

Police are currently working with the school to investigate why the stage collapsed.

They are also determining whether any safety measures or protocols were not followed.

