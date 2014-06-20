How Rosanna Pansino Turned Her 'Nerdy' Desserts Into YouTube's Biggest Baking Channel

Rosanna Pansino’s charming personality and nerd-themed baked goods have captured the attention of the YouTube community and beyond. With more than 2.2 million subscribers and 346 million views, her “Nerdy Nummies” baking site is the most popular baking channel on YouTube.

Among some of her most popular videos, you’ll find tutorials on fun creations like “Angry Birds Cupcakes,” “Spiderman Candy Apples,” and “Super Mario Cake Pops.” She now posts a new nerdy baking tutorial every Tuesday, and she’s even been featured in an ad in the New York City subway.

Business Insider caught up with Rosanna to hear more of her story.

Business Insider: How did you get started baking?

Rosanna Pansino: Baking is one of my many hobbies. I was originally introduced to baking as a child by my grandmother. I continued to bake for friends and family throughout the years for special occasions. I began to create themed treats after receiving continued requests from a lot of my friends.

BI: What’s the story behind your YouTube channel?

RP: I started making YouTube videos about three years ago. At that time I was doing commercials and guest star roles in Los Angeles. My manager, and fellow YouTuber, Mike Lamond encouraged me to start a YouTube channel as a way to practice speaking, entertaining, and being more comfortable in front of a camera. In the beginning I used an $US80 dollar flip-camera and edited every episode myself. As soon as I starting making YouTube videos, I received so much positive feedback from the online community and a demand for more content. As time went on, my filming schedule became more consistent, and it made sense to hire some help and upgrade my equipment. Once I got into it I realised that I had full creative control of my content and could let my imaginative side out.

BI: Was there a moment when you knew you had made it? What was that like?

RP: I really don’t focus on my success. All I care about is creating more fun content for my viewers.

BI: Where do you get inspiration for your Nerdy Nummies videos?

RP: Inspiration for my Nerdy Nummies videos comes from all over. Many of the ideas originate from the games, comics or movies I’m excited about. My family is really creative as well and are constantly sending me their thoughts. I also encourage my fans to tell me what they would want to see next and they have a direct influence on the types of creations I make.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

BI: How long does it usually take to make a video? What’s that process like? And has it changed over time?

RP: Each video can vary greatly depending on what it is, but the average Nerdy Nummies episode takes over 5 days to create and produce. The process includes developing ideas, gathering the ingredients, testing the recipes, filming, editing and posting the videos. After 120+ episodes, the process hasn’t changed much, but I am always looking for ways to be more efficient.

BI: Is there one video that you’re especially proud of?

RP: As corny as it sounds, every episode I release becomes my new favourite. I learn something new each and every time I make content and I have so many good memories about the creation process. My happiest memory is filming an episode with my dad and another episode with my sister. I have always been very close with my family and it means a lot to be able to share a piece of my YouTube world with them.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

BI: How do you make a video go viral?

RP: I’ve never thought about how to make a video go viral. From the very beginning I have always wanted to use YouTube to better myself and share things I enjoy with the world. If others want to join me on that journey I am happy to have them as viewers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.