Rory McIlroy's Wrist Is Taped Up, And He Looks Ready To Go

Photo: Jason Sobel

Rory McIlroy appears ready to tough it out and play at today’s PGA Championship with a strained tendon in his right wrist.Probably not the best decision for the long term, especially if he makes things worse. He’s talked to the doctors, so he hopefully knows what he’s doing.



Yesterday he shot an even 70, putting him seven behind first round leader Steve Stricker who shot a seven under 63.

He hurt his wrist yesterday taking an ill advised shot on a ball that was next to a thick tree root.

