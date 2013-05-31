Rory McIlroy's Terrible Season Is Getting Even Worse

We’re only nine holes into the Memorial, but Rory McIlroy is the story of the event so far.



He shot a +4, 40 on the front nine. Unless he starts hitting birdies, he’s going to miss the cut.

McIlroy was the story coming into the season. He won the PGA Championship at the end of 2012, a bunch of other events afterwards.

He then signed a giant contract with Nike.

He’s still one of the big stories this year, but not for good reasons.

He’s struggling on the course. He walked off the course at the Honda Classic after an awful first nine in his second round, and later claimed it was because of a toothache. He is also reportedly firing his management group, though he won’t confirm that’s it happening because of contract reasons.

Anywho, here’s legendary coach Butch Harmon’s reaction to McIlroy’s front nine today:

What is going on with Rory, already +4 thru 9 holes at the Memorial ??????? WOW !!!!!!!! — Butch Harmon (@43BH) May 30, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.