Rent Rory McIlroy's Former Northern Ireland Estate With Custom Golf Course For $US21,000 A Week

Leah Goldman
Rory houseRobinhall House/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy sold his 15-acre home in Northern Ireland last fall and its new owner is now renting it out for $US20,977 a week, according to Golf.com. The estate sits on 15-acres and includes a driving range and practice greens that are up to PGA standards.

McIlroy designed the practice greens at the home himself, so if you’re looking to improve your golf game, this would be a good place to start.

The sprawling estate also includes a hot tub, a tennis court (probably for ex-fiancee Caroline Wozniacki), a private lake, and gardens. Inside is a sun room with views of the lake, a library with gas fireplace, and an 18-seat movie theatre.

Rory's old estate sits on 15 acres of land.

It's gated and very private.

The best part of the house is obviously the golf course. There's a driving range.

And 4 greens, 2 of which have PGA standard bent grass.

Perfect your putting skills.

Where Rory became the number 1 golfer in the world.

A green right near the house for some early morning practice.

Aside from the golf course, the outside scenery is beautiful.

And inside isn't too bad either.

Here's one of the bedrooms.

A place to watch movies.

There's even a piano.

It's really a picturesque property.

Great for Instagrammin'.

One more look from above.

Check out what it's like to golf there.

