Rent Rory McIlroy's Former Northern Ireland Estate With Custom Golf Course For $US21,000 A Week

Rory McIlroy sold his 15-acre home in Northern Ireland last fall and its new owner is now renting it out for $US20,977 a week, according to Golf.com. The estate sits on 15-acres and includes a driving range and practice greens that are up to PGA standards.

McIlroy designed the practice greens at the home himself, so if you’re looking to improve your golf game, this would be a good place to start.

The sprawling estate also includes a hot tub, a tennis court (probably for ex-fiancee Caroline Wozniacki), a private lake, and gardens. Inside is a sun room with views of the lake, a library with gas fireplace, and an 18-seat movie theatre.

