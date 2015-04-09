Rory McIlroy has a better chance to catch Jack Nicklaus than Tiger Woods does

Tiger Woods appears to have his golf game back to at least a place where he can be competitive, a far cry from where he was two months ago. However, Woods is still nowhere near being in a position to reach the record for most career majors won.

Woods’ biggest problem is that he is just not giving himself enough opportunities, having missed 28 rounds in the majors (due to injury or missed cut) since turning pro, with 26 of those coming in the last seven years. Nicklaus had missed a total of eight rounds at the same age and by the time he won his 18th major at age 46 he had only missed 15 rounds at a major, with only three of those due to injury.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has already won four majors at age 25, the same number Nicklaus had at the same age. If McIlroy can stay healthy, he is the golfer that figures to be chasing Nicklaus’ record in another ten years or so.

