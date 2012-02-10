Rory McIlroy Stole A Camera Once Just So He Could Catch A Glimpse Of Tiger In Action

Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy may be a household name after his 2011 US Open victory, but a few years ago the then 17-year-old was as much in awe of Tiger Woods as the rest of us.McIlroy admits to stalking Tiger a bit at the 2006 Dubai Desert Classic, even though he was also playing in the same tournament (via Devil Ball Golf).



“I remember I played on Thursday morning, and then on Thursday afternoon Tiger was playing. I came out in the afternoon and took one of the photographer’s cameras off of him and was able to follow inside the ropes, which was pretty cool”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.