Rory McIlroy slams the Olympic golf event, says it's not one of the sports 'that matter'

Rory McIlroy is one of several top golfers in the world who is skipping the 2016 Olympics.

McIlroy, like fellow golfers Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, and Jordan Spieth, cited the Zika virus as his reason for skipping the games in Rio.

On Tuesday, while preparing for the British Open, McIlroy ripped into the games and the criticism that comes with skipping them.

McIlroy downplayed golf’s significance in the Olympics and his personal need to represent the sport.

Rory McIlroy: “I’ll watch the Olympics, but probably not golf. I’ll watch track and field, swimming, diving — you know, ones that matter.”

Rory McIlroy on skipping Olympics: “I didn’t get into golf to try and grow the game. I got into golf to win championships and win majors.”

It’s another brutal hit for the Olympic golf event, which is returning to the games for the first time since 1904.

Late in June, Adam Scott also ripped the events, saying the depleted field doesn’t “pique” his interest.

“I think they should change the format, for sure,” Scott said. “Just having another 72-hole golf tournament with a weaker-than-most field doesn’t really pique my interest.”

With what is looking like a not-so-star-studded turn-out, golf’s return to the Olympics appears to be falling flat.

