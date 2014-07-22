RORY MCILROY: How Nike's $US200 Million Man Spends His Money

Rory McIlroy is well positioned to become one of the world’s highest-paid athletes for a long, long time.

At age 25, he has already won three of the four major championships and has a deal with Nike rumoured to be worth as much as $US200 million.

He also has the makings of a pretty fantastic lifestyle off the course, with a lavish house in Florida, a $US400,000 car, and much more.

He earned $US23.5 million last year, making him the 35th-highest-paid athlete in the world at age 25.

He made $US20 million in endorsements alone.

His biggest deal: a monster Nike contract rumoured to be worth $US200+ million.

Tiger Woods' first Nike deal was only worth $US40 million.

They're now doing commercials together.

Rory's other deals with Bose and Omega make him golf's 3rd-highest-paid player.

He's not afraid to spend his money. He bought a gorgeous $US9.5 million house in Florida in 2012.

It's a pretty great bachelor pad. There's an incredible pool.

And a game room.

The house is good for his job, too. It's right next to the PGA National golf course and there's a workout room.

Rory also put in a trophy room, with plenty of room for future hardware.

He was spotted driving a $US400,000 Lamborghini Aventador.

The tabloids in the U.K. are all over him. They once reported that he bought a $US2 million Bugatti, which he called 'bollocks.'

Another tabloid fixation: his former relationship with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.

Wozniacki is the 4th-highest-paid female athlete in the world, raking in $US13.7 million per year.

She makes $US10 million per year off the court, which includes revenue from her own underwear line.

They started dating in 2011, and he went all over the world to watch her play.

On New Year's Eve 2014, they got engaged.

But then, all of a sudden, he broke it off in May of 2014. They had already sent out wedding invitations.

He's now rumoured to be dating Irish model Nadia Forde.

Despite the break-up, Rory has been on fire on the course. He won $US1.66 million at the British Open

His dad won $US170,000 too. When Rory was 15 his dad placed a bet that he would win the Open before he turned 25.

