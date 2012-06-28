IT'S OFFICIAL: Rory McIlroy Single-Handedly Destroyed Caroline Wozniacki's Tennis Career

Caroline Wozniacki just got bounced in the first round of Wimbledon.



She’s now in an utter tailspin, and once again everyone (meaning us) is asking the same uncomfortable question: Did Rory McIlroy and Caroline Wozniacki ruin each other’s careers?!?!

Here’s an updated version of the chart we ran last month, with the green line representing the exact date (7.18.2011) when Wozzilroy went public:

Photo: Tony Manfred/Business Insider

As you can see, Wozniacki has completely collapsed. She won five tournaments in the six months before she dated Rory, but she’s only won one in the 11 months since.

She has failed to make the quarterfinals in 10 of her last 18 tournaments. Before Rory, she missed the quarters in five of 13 tournaments.

She hasn’t won anything since last August, and now she’s in the middle of the worst stretch of her career.

So it’s official, it’s all Rory’s fault.*

*Or, she was overhyped when she burst onto the scene and was never really meant to be the superstar we all thought she’d be.

