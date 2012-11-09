Rory McIlRoy Replaces Tiger Woods As Nike's Highest-Paid Golfer

Photo: Getty Images

There was a rumour floating around a couple of weeks ago that Rory McIlroy would join Tiger Woods as one of the faces of Nike Golf. And now, Robert Lusetich of FoxSports.com is reporting that McIlroy has signed with Nike in a deal worth $200-250 million.Nike has yet to confirm the deal, but sources have confirmed to Lusetich that McIlroy has already filmed his first commercial for Nike. The spot will also feature Tiger Woods and two other golfers, Nick Watney and Kyle Stanley.



The 10-year deal is reportedly worth “at least $200 million” and could be worth as much as $250 million, making the world’s top-ranked golfer Nike’s highest-paid golfer.

When Tiger signed his most recent deal with Nike it is believed that he was making as much $35 million per year. However, Nike cut that figure in half in 2010 after news of his marital infidelities began to surface.

