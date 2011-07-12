Rory McIlroy Gets Paired With Rival Rickie Fowler In British Open First Round

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and AP

With Tiger Woods out of this weekend’s British Open, Rory McIlroy looks to continue his ascension to the top of the sport by winning his home nation’s tournament.Golf is also looking to capitalise on McIlroy’s U.S. Open dominance. They’ve put him in a ratings-baiting super-group with former champion Ernie Els and teen heartthrob Rickie Fowler.



Fresh off his first GQ profile, Fowler is something of a poor-man’s McIlroy. He’s only 22 and has all the talent in the world. But he also wears silly over-sized hats and lacks the championship pedigree of his Northern Irish counterpart.

Fowler won the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year last year, and it seems like he and McIlroy could have a nice little rivalry over the next few decades.

The two also played together in the opening rounds of the 2011 Masters.

Here’s some of the other notable groups that will play together on Thursday and Friday:

Luke Donald, Ryo Ishikawa, Sergio Garcia

Graeme McDowell, Jason Day, Bubba Watson

Zach Johnson, Adam Scott, Justin Rose

Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson

Check out the full list of pairings and tee times on the tournament’s website.

