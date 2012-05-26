Rory McIlroy Is Imploding Right Now

Photo: YouTube via moveps
As of now, Rory McIlroy is the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world.The way things are going, though, that could soon change.
McIlroy is just a few holes away from missing his second straight cut, playing on the European Tour. Through 12 holes in the second round at Wentworth, McIlroy is seven-over par.
That wouldn’t be a big deal at a U.S. Open, but right now the leader is at 12-under par.
McIlroy was so frustrated with his game on Thursday that he threw his seven-iron.
CBSsports.com’s Steve Elling summed McIlroy’s first two rounds up nicely on Twitter:
Photo: @ellingyelling
Just a few weeks ago at The Players Championship — golf’s de facto fifth major — McIlroy missed the cut in a tournament where he was a favourite.
Of course, McIlroy was in a playoff to win a tournament just the week before, but today’s showing reaffirms the mercurial nature of his game.
