Rory McIlroy Is Imploding Right Now

Photo: YouTube via moveps

As of now, Rory McIlroy is the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world.The way things are going, though, that could soon change.



McIlroy is just a few holes away from missing his second straight cut, playing on the European Tour. Through 12 holes in the second round at Wentworth, McIlroy is seven-over par.

That wouldn’t be a big deal at a U.S. Open, but right now the leader is at 12-under par.

McIlroy was so frustrated with his game on Thursday that he threw his seven-iron.

CBSsports.com’s Steve Elling summed McIlroy’s first two rounds up nicely on Twitter:

Photo: @ellingyelling

Just a few weeks ago at The Players Championship — golf’s de facto fifth major — McIlroy missed the cut in a tournament where he was a favourite.

Of course, McIlroy was in a playoff to win a tournament just the week before, but today’s showing reaffirms the mercurial nature of his game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.