BAD TO WORSE: After Masters Flameout, Rory McIlroy Loses His Clubs On The Way To His Next Tournament

Photo: CBS

As if blowing a four-stroke lead on the back nine on Sunday wasn’t tough enough, Rory McIlory lost his bag of clubs somewhere between The Masters and his next tournament.McIlroy left directly from Augusta to fly to Kuala Lumpur for the Malaysia Open, which is a stop on the European Tour.



He even flew on a private plane with Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, yet somehow his clubs didn’t make the journey with them.

On the other hand, after last week’s performance perhaps it’s time for a new set. He did earn $128,000 for his 15th place finish.

