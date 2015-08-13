Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have completely transformed the golf world in less than 2 years

In the first week of 2014, Tiger Woods was the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, followed by Adam Scott (No. 2) and Henrik Stenson (No. 3). What a difference 20 months can make.

The Official World Golf Ranking, which uses a weighted average of points earned in events over the previous two years with emphasis placed on more recent events has seen those three golfers replaced by Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Those two golfers, who have won four of the last five majors, are now the top two golfers in the world and nobody else is even close as Bubba Watson is a distant third.

Meanwhile, Tiger’s slide has been startling, falling all the way to No. 278 in the most recent ranking thanks in large part to a lot of missed tournaments.

