Rory McIlroy Looks Seriously Jacked At The Masters

Cork Gaines

Rory McIlroy has started taking his physical fitness more seriously than ever, going to the gym twice a day. He even had to be talked out of CrossFit by his fiancee, Caroline Wozniacki.

The results are evident this week at The Masters where McIlroy looks both thinner and more muscular than ever.

Rory McIlroyGetty Images

It is easy to imagine that his friendship with Tiger Woods has had an influence on McIlroy. Woods is also a proponent of bigger muscles on the golf course as he has bulked up in recent years.

Tiger woods jacked 11Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Here is another shot of McIlroy during this year’s par-3 contest at The Masters.

Rory McIlroyGetty Images

Here is what McIlroy looked like at The Masters last year, with significantly smaller guns.

Rory McIlroyGetty Images

