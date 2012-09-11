Rory McIlroy Is Dominating Golf The Way Tiger Woods Once Did

Photo: PGATour.com

Rory McIlroy’s dominant 2012 continued on Sunday as he notched his second straight PGA tournament win with a two-stroke victory at the BMW Championship.Robert Garrigus, who finished fourth on Sunday, couldn’t help but compare McIlroy’s latest performances to the way Tiger was playing in his prime.



Garrigus had this to say (via ESPN):

“He’s pretty awesome, isn’t he? It’s kind of tough to sum up something like that. You make putts like that and hit it as straight as he does and got a good short game. … It’s kind of like Tiger was doing back in the day. It’s pretty impressive.”

McIlroy has won three of his last four tournaments. The biggest question is whether McIlroy can keep up his current pace.

• He’s the first golfer on the PGA Tour to win tournaments in back-to-back weeks since Tiger did it in August 2009.

• At 23, McIlroy is the youngest player since Seve Ballesteros to win two major titles. (PGA Championship in 2012, U.S. Open in 2011) Tiger was four months older than Rory when he clinched his second major.

• He joined Jack Nicklaus and Woods as one of the only golfers to win six PGA tour events by age 23. Tiger had 15 PGA Tour wins by age 23.

People have come to expect McIlroy in the discussion every week at this point. He leads the tour in prize money and has nine top 10 finishes out of the 15 PGA events he has participated in.

There’s no doubt the comparisons to Tiger will continue as long as he’s playing this well.

