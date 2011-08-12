Rory McIlroy Stung By Wrist Injury Early In His Round, Keeps Playing

Rory McIlroy injured his right wrist after hitting a tree root with his club on the fourth hole.



He’s been shaking his wrist after every shot and icing it down in-between shots ever since.

The injury doesn’t appear to be getting better and he still has 3/4 of his round to play.

He’s been consulting with tour officials and trainer, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to finish the whole round, or come back to more.

UPDATE: After consulting with a medic (who said he can’t make it worse by playing), Rory is staying out there. And swinging the ball pretty well.

Here’s first tee shot after the injury.

