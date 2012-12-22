Rory McIlroy Bought A $9.5 Million Waterfront Home In Palm Beach

Rory McIlory closed on a $9.5 million house in Palm Beach yesterday that is directly on the Intercoastal Waterway. The home is more than 15,000 square feet, has six bedrooms, floor to ceiling windows, multiple “party patios,” and a private dock.



Not bad for a 23-year-old.

Photo: Jeff Lichtenstein

Photo: Jeff Lichtenstein

