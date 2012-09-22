Here's The Idyllic Mansion That Rory McIlroy Just Put Up For Sale For $3.2 Million

Tony Manfred
Photo: www.rodgersandbrowne.co.uk and AP

Rory McIlroy has listed his mansion in Moneyreagh, Northern Ireland for $3.2 million.The five-bedroom home sits on an idyllic plot of land, and comes complete with a pro-quality golf practice area.

On the “owner’s perspective” section of the real estate listing, McIlroy says, “I have really enjoyed living here. It is a really special place which has allowed me to relax and unwind when I get the time!”

The decor is pretty modern, but the house and grounds on the whole is spectacular.

The property has a few professional-quality golf holes and a private tennis court

The exterior of the home, let's go inside...

The staircase

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Quite the rug, Rory

A modern kitchen

The den, where McIlroy watches his girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki play tennis on TV

The master bedroom

The master bathroom, very simple

The weight room

Another sitting room, with more floor-to-ceiling windows

The loft

The private driveway, with a old stone guard house

The golf course is majestic

The backyard

Only $3.2 million

Something different

