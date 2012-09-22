Here's The Idyllic Mansion That Rory McIlroy Just Put Up For Sale For $3.2 Million

Photo: www.rodgersandbrowne.co.uk and AP
Rory McIlroy has listed his mansion in Moneyreagh, Northern Ireland for $3.2 million.The five-bedroom home sits on an idyllic plot of land, and comes complete with a pro-quality golf practice area.
On the “owner’s perspective” section of the real estate listing, McIlroy says, “I have really enjoyed living here. It is a really special place which has allowed me to relax and unwind when I get the time!”
The decor is pretty modern, but the house and grounds on the whole is spectacular.
