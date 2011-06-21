Rory McIlroy's Father Can Win A £50,000 Bet, If His Son Wins The British Open

Photo: AP

Rory McIlroy’s father reportedly made a £100 pound wager that his son will win the British Open before he turns 25.Does seem like much, until you realise that he placed the bet before his son became a star on the world golf scene.



The odds? 500-to-1.

The Belfast Telegraph claims another gambler, also from Rory’s home town of Hollywood, Northern Ireland, had a similar 500-to-1 bet on Rory to win any major by age 25.

He beat that challenge by 3 years this weekend and the bettor took in a cool £25,000 pounds. Even if he doesn’t win the The Open this year, his dad has a couple more chances to cash in.

If either of them tried to make that bet today, the best odds they could hope for are about 6/1. As CNBC’s Darren Rovell reported earlier today, McIlroy’s dominant U.S. Open win has forced bookmakers to slash all the odds on him from here on out. It will be years before anyone gets single digits odds on McIlroy again.

Rovell also says that bookmakers across Ireland and Northern Ireland got crushed by McIlroy’s victory, as most of the two nations’ residents had their money on him.

