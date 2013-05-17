Rory McIlroy Dumps The Agents Who Just Got Him A $250 Million Deal With Nike

For the second time in the last two years, Rory McIlroy has split with his agent.



Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel reports that McIlroy will leave Horizon Sports and start his own management company staffed by family and friends.

McIlroy was with Horizon during his rise to the top of the golf world between 2011 and 2013. The agency also negotiated his deal with Nike last fall, which is believed to be worth up to $250 million.

He was previously represented by golf power broker Chubby Chandler at ISM, but split with him to join Horizon in October 2011.

2013 has been a year of turmoil of McIlroy. In the wake of that monster Nike deal, his game has regressed and he has slipped behind Tiger Woods in the world rankings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.