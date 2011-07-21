Here's Rory McIlroy And Darren Clarke Chugging Pints Of Guinness

Photo: Twitter.com/McIlroyRory

This afternoon, McIlroy posted this picture of himself and fellow major champion Darren Clarke nose-deep in their respective pints of Guinness.



It’s a match made in Northern Irish heaven.

Darren Clarke admitted to going on a celebratory bender after winning the British Open. And Rory McIlroy has a documented history of imbiding copious amounts of alcohol.

This is a departure for McIlroy, who claimed to prefer Heineken over Guinness earlier this month. Perhaps he’s growing up.

“Think this was the first pint of Guinness I’ve ever finished!!” the young McIlroy tweeted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.