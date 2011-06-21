Rory McIlroy Chugs Beer Out Of The US Open Trophy

Photo: Twitter.com/McIlroyRory

Most 22-year-olds chug cheap beer out of Solo cups. Rory McIlroy does not.After lapping the field at Congressional, the Northern Irishman lapped up a (probably adult) beverage in the most badass way possible last night.



He tweeted this photo with the caption, “Tastes good!!!”

Awesome.

Just stay away from the Perkins managers, Rory.

