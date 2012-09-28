Rory McIlroy Buried A Lengthy Downhill Chip At The Ryder Cup, Whipped Out A Passionate Celebration

Rory McIlroy injected some life into the Ryder Cup by holing out this chip shot at No. 4.



McIlroy is paired with Graeme McDowell, and they pulled all square against Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker with this shot.

The celebration afterward shows you just how pumped Rory is for this weekend:

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoEmphatic high five:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5065a7f8ecad048b29000000/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="rory mcilroy fist pump" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="ESPN"]

