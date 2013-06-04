IT'S OFFICIAL: Rory McIlroy And Caroline Wozniacki Are Destroying Each Other's Careers

Rory McIlroy finished 57th at the Memorial this weekend, just days days after girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki crashed out of the French Open in the second round.



They’re both slumping big time right now.

So it’s official (again!), McIlroy and Wozniacki are destroying each other’s careers.

Wozniacki has had a nightmare couple of weeks. She hasn’t got past the second round since early April, and she has only advanced as far as the semifinals twice in 2013.

She won three tournaments in the five months before she started dating Rory. She has only won three since.

The chart:

To play devil’s advocate, there are a bunch of logical reasons why Wozniacki has struggled lately. She’s only 22. She fired her coach in late 2012 and re-hired her father. And despite the fact that she was considered one of the best in the world in 2011, she never won a major, and much of the hype around her was based on potential, not results.

Or, you know, her relationship with Rory is to blame.

ON TO RORY…

After a 18-month-long honeymoon phase in the immediate aftermath of Rory and Caroline getting together in July 2011, Rory is starting to fall apart. He has as many top-10s (3) as missed cuts (3) since last November.

He hasn’t been in the hunt in a meaningful tournament in a while, and going into the US Open he’s almost an afterthought to the resurgent Tiger Woods.

The damning chart:

There are also “legitimate” reasons why Rory is playing bad. He has a few documented technical issues with his swing. He’s also insanely young (24), and is experiencing a natural slump that all golfers suffer through a few times in their careers.

BUT THAT BEING SAID, the numbers don’t lie.

DOOM:

