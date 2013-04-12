Rory McIlroy And Caroline Wozniacki Got In Some Serious PDA During The Masters Par 3 Contest

Caroline Wozniacki caddied for boyfriend Rory McIlroy during yesterday’s Par 3 Contest at August National.



The two were laughing and having a good time.

They were also not shy with the PDA, which violated the sensibilities of ESPN’s Darren Rovell, but seemed kind of endearing to us.

More power to them. Smooch away:

AP

AP

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.